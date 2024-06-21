Joe Hendry Comments On Reaction To NXT Appearance: ‘Your Voices Will Be Heard’

Joe Hendry took to Twitter to thank fans for the reaction to his appearance on NXT. As reported, the TNA star appeared in the 25-man battle royal on Tuesday’s show, garnering a massive reaction from fans online. The video of his appearance has become WWE’s most liked video since WrestleMania, and he has received an endorsement from JBL among others.

Hendry posted to Twitter on Friday, writing:

Your voices will be heard”

Keep saying my name, singing my song and making signs.

— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 21, 2024