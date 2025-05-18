Joe Hendry Explains Why He Originally Regretted Wrestling With His Real Name

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Joe Hendry spoke about his decision to use his real name as a wrestler and why he originally regretted the decision.

He said: “You know, I’ve had this conversation a couple of times recently. For many years, I regretted using my real name. But now, I think it’s because it’s also me, that people are so interested in what I’m what I’m doing, because it’s like they’re seeing someone living their dream in real time. Which is, I think again, like I said earlier about when I made the entrance in NXT, that was Joe Hendry the person, that 30 seconds was Joe Hendry the person having that moment, and I think when that comes through, that’s the beauty of wrestling. It’s when stories that you tell and reality intertwine, and you’re not really sure where one begins and the other ends.“