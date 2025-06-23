Joe Hendry Pitches Tag Team With Randy Orton

While doing an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Joe Hendry commented on the idea of wrestling Randy Orton again, suggesting a tag team pairing might be something WWE fans would want to see.

Hendry faced Orton at WrestleMania 41. When asked about a potential rematch during an interview, Hendry shared his idea.

“It’s impossible to say. Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling. We are in an era where anything can happen. But hey, I mean, if you look at the paths of myself and Randy Orton, maybe we don’t face each other. Maybe me and him could tag one day. I think that would be something the fans would want to see” (per Fightful).