Joe Hendry Reflects On Possibility Of Facing John Cena This Year

Joe Hendry still hopes to be able to face John Cena before the latter retires, and he still considers it a possibility. Hendry has been adamant about wanting to face Cena, a possibility that spiked in 2025 thus far as Hendry has appeared in the men’s Royal Rumble match and at WrestleMania. Hendry weighed in on the potential for the bout to happen during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast.

“Showing up in the [Royal] Rumble was crazy, but if I’d have told you in March ‘Hey, I’m going to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania in featured singles match,’ that would have sounded pretty crazy right?,” Hendry said (per Wrestling Inc). “Does me wrestling John Cena sound that crazy? It’s in the realm of possibility.”

He continued, “If it happens, it’s because I did everything I was supposed to do. If it doesn’t happen, it’s because I dropped the ball, and like I said, that’s already happened once this year, can’t let it happen again.”

Hendry is set to face Trick Williams in an attempt to win back the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary on July 20th. Cena, meanwhile, remains the Undisputed WWE Champion following his win at Night of Champions on Sunday and will end his in-ring career in December.