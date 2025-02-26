In an interview with Respect the Craft (via Fightful), Joe Hendry gave his thoughts about a possible match with John Cena at this year’s TNA Slammiversary. Hendry met Cena earlier this year and discussed the situation with him, noting that Cena said he had to generate interest.

Joe Hendry said: “I mean, look, people know what my dream matches are, and I think that the wonderful thing about wrestling is the fans can use social media to express what they want to see. So I feel like I’ve put it out there. People know what I would like, and it’s up to the fans really, if they want to talk about it. I’ve put that out there.”