– As previously reported, TNA wrestler Joe Hendry made his WWE NXT debut on last night’s show, competing in the No. 1 Contender Battle Royal. After being eliminated from the match, he confronted Shawn Michaels backstage, noting he can show up anywhere, any time, and on any show. People only have to say his name, and he’ll appear. Earlier today, Hendry reiterated his comments to Shawn Michaels again on social media.

He wrote, “Anywhere, Anytime, ANY SHOW @WWE @ThisIsTNA” You can view the message he posted on X below: