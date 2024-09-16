wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Reacts To Xavier Woods Imitating Him In TikTok Video
Xavier Woods pulled a Joe Hendry in a new TikTok, and Hendry believes in it. Woods appeared in a video by Mikal Mosley alongside Mosley and Maggie Jay, in which they did Hendry’s theme in blonde wigs. You can see the full video below.
Hendry saw the video as it made the rounds on social media and wrote:
“He’s a better Joe Hendry than Joe Hendry”
@mikal.mosley We Believe in Joe Hendry @Maggie Jay @Austin Creed #wwe #tna #joehendry #fyp #wrestling #xavierwoods #poccoaplay #cosplayer #dragoncon ♬ I Believe In Joe Hendry – Joe Hendry
He’s a better Joe Hendry than Joe Hendry 👏 👏 https://t.co/H2Dc1JGZP9
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) September 16, 2024