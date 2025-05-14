– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry recalled the validating experience of his WWE NXT in June of last year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joe Hendry on booking two flights to Orlando for NXT: So we had two flights booked because we suspected it was going to go down for a couple of days. But when the interview took place, I did not know. When the phone went back on, I knew. The timing is crazy. So I got on the plane to Orlando, and yes, I had the appearance the next day. Obviously, you have a dream outcome for how you want it to go, but I could never have expected the response that it got, and I have a theory as to why it got the response that it did.”

On the attention of his NXT appearance: “So it actually became WWE’s most watched video on X, it was 21-22 million views, something like that. It was an insane amount. It was the most-watched video. I think the reason is because of this. So in TNA, my music will play for a certain amount of time, and then I’ll walk to the ring. Whenever I see signs, I’ll point. I’ll get up. I’ll do my hand waving, I’ll get in. I’ll do the spin around and hold. In NXT they wanted to try this thing where they load you in and it’s the same. So you’re there right at the start. Is what I did for Mania as well, right? So it’s ‘Say his name and he appears, I believe in Joe Hendry,’ and then you do the spin around.”

On what was changed for his entrance: “Now the timing is slightly different. So, usually I know exactly what I’m going to do at each point. I had not figured in that I would have an additional 30 seconds that I didn’t know what to do with. So I actually just reacted organically. I was just looking around. I was like, damn, all this work that I put in over the years, it was just such a validating moment. I was just looking around, and it was very real. I think it’s that real moment that people could feel. I see it in the comments, and I think when wrestling has those moments of you’re creating something, but you have those really organic moments. I think when the two come together that people really like that.”

Joe Hendry defends his TNA World Title later this month at WWE NXT Battleground 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.