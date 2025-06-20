Joe Hendry Reflects On Difference Between Working In Six-Sided & Four-Sided Ring

Joe Hendry worked in a six-sided ring in AAA recently, and he weighed in on the difference between that ring and a traditional four-sided one. Hendry was a guest on the You Know I’m Right podcast and talked about learning to work in a six-sided ring, noting that there are some nuances you have to learn to work in the six-sided one.

“Yeah, it’s different,” He said (per Fightful). “So it said there’s a greater distance between the ropes, and also the ropes are much tighter. So while I should have done it earlier in the day, and I don’t really know why I didn’t. I must have been distracted thinking about it. I knew I was going to do a hurricanrana, so I was like, right, well, I got to get that done.”

He continued, “So I was thinking about that. But then I thought to myself, actually, these ropes are super tight, and also there’s a greater distance. It’s a different canvas. So while the other guys are making their entrance, I ran the ropes a couple times just to make sure I could get the correct number of steps. I really try and clear the ring in like three steps if I can, which is a hard thing to do. But it was just a slightly different size, so I just had to get used to it.”

While Hendry is associated with TNA and is a former TNA World Champion, that company’s well-known use of a six-sided ring ended long before he arrived there.