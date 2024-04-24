wrestling / News
Joe Hendry To Release Entrance Theme As Single
April 24, 2024
Joe Hendry is set to release his theme song as a single, announcing the news on Wednesday. Hendry posted to TikTok to announce that the song, which has become a hit on the platform, will be released as a chart-eligible official single on Monday, April 29th.
The song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” is available for pre-order or pre-saving to your streaming platform of choice here.
@joehendry1 Joe Hendry NEEDS YOU! #joehendry #joehendry4no1 #ibelieveinjoehendry #ibelieve #tnawrestling #tna #wrestling #fyp #foryou #prowrestling #wwe #wrestlingtiktok #wwetiktok #prowrestlingtiktok ♬ original sound – Joe Hendry