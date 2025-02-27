Joe Hendry Says He’s Respecting The Process For Possible Match With John Cena

Joe Hendry has been vocal about his hopes to challenge John Cena during Cena’s retirement tour, and he says it’s now in other people’s hands. The TNA World Champion has spoken multiple times about his hope to face Cena through the WWE and TNA partnership before Cena retires at the end of the year, and he was asked about the matter on Busted Open Radio.

“What I need to do is respect the process,” Hendry said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ve put things out there, people know what my dream matches are.”

He continued, “I must respect the process. There’s TNA. There’s WWE…I’ve put those dream matches out there. I’m now gonna take a step back and…if the fans want to make something happen, they will make it happen. But I will respectfully step back and allow whatever will transpire to transpire.”

Hendry has competed several times on WWE NXT through the partnership and was part of the men’s Royal Rumble match this year.