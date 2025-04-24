– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry discussed facing Randy Orton in a losing effort at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. Hendry also addressed criticism that he was buried after losing to Orton quickly in a three-minute squash. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joe Hendry on critics saying he was “buried” at WrestleMania 41: “If this is being buried, keep it coming. We understood the assignment at WrestleMania, we were the fun and the surprise. You saw Randy’s promo after the match had taken place; that’s what he talked about: the match being fun. This is Randy Orton’s 20th WrestleMania. This was a featured match. As Triple H put it in the post-event press conference, this was about giving Randy a fun moment for his 20th WrestleMania appearance.”

On what William Regal once told him at the Performance Center: “For me to do that, I remember being 15 years old, walking back from high school, talking to my friend about Randy Orton, and ‘could he win the world title?’ I remember having these conversations. For me to be part of his 20th WrestleMania…this is what people don’t understand, when I was at the Performance Center, William Regal gathered everyone around and said, ‘Listen, if you want to work with Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, you need to show that you can be professional and be relied upon, that you can do the job.’ This year, I wrestled Roman Reigns in the Rumble and Randy Orton at WrestleMania. That doesn’t just happen. That’s a huge responsibility, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Joe Hendry answered Randy Orton’s Open Challenge at the premium live event. Orton was previously scheduled to face Kevin Owens, who was forced to withdraw from the event due to an injury.