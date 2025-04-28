wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Retains TNA World Title At TNA Rebellion, Attacked By Trick Williams
Joe Hendry retained his World Championship at TNA Rebellion but found himself attacked by NXT’s Trick Williams after the show. Hendry defeated Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian on the company’s PPV on Sunday, to win the titles after Nic hit a low blow on Matt Hardy and Danger Zone before Ryan tagged himself in to get the pinfall victory, getting the win after a Standing Ovation to Page.
After the match, Hendry celebrated with the title but turned around into an attack by Williams, who ended up tossed from the ring when Hendry came in to confront Oba Femi on last week’s NXT. Williams then hit Hendry with a Trick Shot and picked up the TNA World Championship, dropping it on the champion and walking off.
Hendry’s title reign now stands at 99 days, having won the championship from Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis.
.@joehendry defends the TNA World Championship against the "King of TNA" @FrankieKazarian and #WWENXT’s @OfficialEGO in a blockbuster Triple Threat MAIN EVENT at #TNARebellion!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/qPWaX0VGpR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
AIR HENDRY! @joehendry
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/iYEwttMy87
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
Superplex Powerbomb! @joehendry @FrankieKazarian @OfficialEGO
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/b8CoTxPdze
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@FrankieKazarian sent CRASHING through the timekeeper's area! @OfficialEGO @joehendry
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/NsKRLPWUBk
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@joehendry adjusts @FrankieKazarian's attitude WITH A TABLE!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/gcepp6hgVQ
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916690822239601111
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Bishop Dyer Says Gable Steveson Rubbed People Wrong in NXT
- Jeff Jarrett Explains His Issue With Travis Scott’s WrestleMania 41 Involvement
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments