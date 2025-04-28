Joe Hendry Retains TNA World Title At TNA Rebellion, Attacked By Trick Williams

Joe Hendry retained his World Championship at TNA Rebellion but found himself attacked by NXT’s Trick Williams after the show. Hendry defeated Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian on the company’s PPV on Sunday, to win the titles after Nic hit a low blow on Matt Hardy and Danger Zone before Ryan tagged himself in to get the pinfall victory, getting the win after a Standing Ovation to Page.

After the match, Hendry celebrated with the title but turned around into an attack by Williams, who ended up tossed from the ring when Hendry came in to confront Oba Femi on last week’s NXT. Williams then hit Hendry with a Trick Shot and picked up the TNA World Championship, dropping it on the champion and walking off.

Hendry’s title reign now stands at 99 days, having won the championship from Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis.

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916690822239601111