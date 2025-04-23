Joe Hendry Reveals When He Got the Call for WrestleMania 41

– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry discussed when he found out that he’d be appearing at WrestleMania 41 and having to sit on the news for about a week before the premium live event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I found out about [WrestleMania] a week before. I had to sit on this for a week. I got a text from Triple H, saying, can you talk… Triple H says, ‘Listen, I’m sure you’re aware that, Randy needs an opponent.’ And yeah, that threw me off completely. I was in a state of shock, but I just knew there was a job to be done” It was a huge moment for me, and what an honor to share the ring with Randy Orton. I just wrestled Randy Orton at WrestleMania. What is going on?”

Joe Hendry lost to Randy Orton on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.