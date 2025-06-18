– During a recent interview with You Know I’m Right, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was asked which wrestlers he would want in a stable that he would lead. Hendry named a group of his friends he hands out with behind-the-scenes that have already been nicknamed, “The Commonwealth,” featuring himself, KC Navarro, Mike Bailey, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joe Hendry on his dream wrestling stable, “The Commonwealth”: “Well that’s that’s easy, we have we have our own here in TNA wrestling, behind the scenes. So it’s originally it was called The Commonwealth because there was a big group of us who were hanging out and like 90 percent of us were from Commonwealth countries. So it was like Canadians, Scots, people from England and Europe. Like there was a whole bunch of us who just happened to congregate together. So we called ourselves the Commonwealth.”

On who the core members of the group are: “Right now our core members is it’s, actually now we do have an honorary American. So we’ve got.. it’s me. We’ve got (George) Iceman. We’ve got Leon Slater. We’ve got KC Navarro, and Jake Something is now, he’s come back to taping. So he might be ready to come back. But yeah, we had Mike Bailey was part of our crew. Trent Seven was part of our crew. We, you know, it was a good bunch. Nice, nice crew out there for sure.”

Joe Hendry recently competed at AAA TripleMania Regia 2025. he was in a Four-Way Match for the TNA X-Division title that also featured Moose, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and El Mesias. Moose won the bout to retain his title at the event, which took place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.