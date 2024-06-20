– During an interview with Inside the Ropes following his WWE NXT debut, TNA wrestler Joe Hendry revealed that he didn’t know his NXT appearance was happening until the day before on Monday. Below are some highlights from ITR:

On when he found out his NXT debut was happening: “I had 2 flights booked, one if it was happening and one if it wasn’t happening, but I didn’t know for sure until the day before. I literally went straight from doing Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to the airport and straight to Orlando.”

On how welcomed he felt in NXT: “I’m extremely grateful to all the staff in the Performance Center from the wrestlers themselves to the coaches, to production, to all the staff, the medical, everyone in there made me feel so at home and they were so open to collaborating. I feel like I really learned something, I feel like we were able to showcase TNA as well and I think what went down was a classic example of when everybody wins. TNA wins, NXT wins, the fans win, everybody got benefit out of this and everybody won and I think this is just the beginning of an amazing time in professional wrestling.”

Joe Hendry competed in the #1 contender Battle Royal that kicked off Tuesday night’s show. After he was eliminated, Hendry later confronted Shawn Michaels telling the WWE Hall of Famer that he could show up anywhere, any time, and on any show.