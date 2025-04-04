wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Announced To Have Rotator Cuff Injury On TNA Impact

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry TNA Impact 3-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

TNA says that Joe Hendry has a rotator cuff injury, announcing the news on this week’s Impact. The company announced on Thursday’s show that during a brawl in which he was grabbed by Elijah, Hendry suffered a “grade three severe sprain to his rotator cuff” following an MRI.

Hendry’s status for TNA Rebellion was said to be in doubt, with the medical official saying they they don’t know but that they believe in Joe Hendry.

