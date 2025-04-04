wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Announced To Have Rotator Cuff Injury On TNA Impact
TNA says that Joe Hendry has a rotator cuff injury, announcing the news on this week’s Impact. The company announced on Thursday’s show that during a brawl in which he was grabbed by Elijah, Hendry suffered a “grade three severe sprain to his rotator cuff” following an MRI.
Hendry’s status for TNA Rebellion was said to be in doubt, with the medical official saying they they don’t know but that they believe in Joe Hendry.
.@JoeHendry suffered a shoulder injury during the chaotic brawl moments ago. Updates will be provided as soon as they’re available.
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/nP3d7hNLZ5 pic.twitter.com/pALL5xHfKM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025
.@MeanGiaMiller gives a medical update regarding TNA World Champion @joehendry.
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/nP3d7hOjOD pic.twitter.com/C7vCraZCIz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 4, 2025
