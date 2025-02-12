Joe Hendry Says His Main Focus Is Still on TNA Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was asked if he plans to make WWE his next destination. Hendry noted that his current focus is still TNA Wrestling as the TNA World Champion.

Hendry stated on his focus as World Champion (via Fightful), “My job is to be the TNA World Champion and my job is to represent TNA, to elevate this championship, and to elevate the company. So my focus is on TNA Wrestling.”

Hendry recently competed at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this month.