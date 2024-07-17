Joe Hendry Says He’s ‘Sticking Around’ In NXT: ‘I Like It Here’

Joe Hendry doesn’t cutting his his NXT appearances short, saying that he likes it there. The TNA star, who appeared on tonight’s show to do commentary in the opening match, appeared in a backstage segment with Gallus who were none too pleased to see him.

When Hendry popped up after Joe Coffey said his name, the group told Hendry to go back to Scotland. Hendry said he would be pissed too if someone came in and became the most talked about star in NXT, but he’s sticking around because he likes it in NXT. Joe Coffey said no one in NXT likes him and when they think of Scotland they think of Gallus and Drew McIntyre, not him. Hendry told them to believe in him and walked off.