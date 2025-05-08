– During a recent interview with WrestleTalk, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke about his new role as champion and more. Below are some highlights:

Joe Hendry on his new role as TNA World Champion: “It’s hugely rewarding. There was a period of time where a lot of colleagues were getting signed and I was kind of wondering if and when things would happen for me. But I was enjoying the process of what I was doing so much and I was so focused on getting the best reactions that I could from the fans, that all the opportunities came as soon as I shifted my focus into just giving the audience the best entertainment that I possibly could.”

On how being champion feels amazing: “But to now be here as TNA World Champion, it’s an amazing feeling and a responsibility that I enjoy, and my focus is just trying to deliver record business for TNA. I want people to look back and say, ‘Joe Hendry as World Champion, The Hardys as Tag Champs, that meant big business for TNA’. So I’m excited for the business that the entire locker room is doing for the company and everyone backstage and the fans as well. TNA’s a hot product right now and, yeah, onwards and upwards.”

Hendry is now scheduled to defend his title against WWE NXT Superstar and former NXT Champion Trick Williams later this month at WWE NXT Battleground 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.