Joe Hendry Segment Announced For TNA Impact

January 21, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
TNA Genesis Joe Hendry

TNA has announced a new segment for this week’s episode of Impact.

The company confirmed this afternoon that newly crowned TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry will speak after winning the title at Genesis. Here is the updated card:

*Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA

*NXT Tag Team Championships: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

*Joe Hendry to speak

