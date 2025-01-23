– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry discussed the crossover between TNA and WWE NXT. He noted that any wrestling crossing over doesn’t need advice from him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joe Hendry on his advice for TNA wrestlers crossing over to WWE NXT: “As I said, expect the unexpected. It’s hard to give people advice on something that you have no idea what is going to be in store. That’s part of the excitement, right? We know there’s a partnership, but we don’t know what’s going to happen. The roster doesn’t know. That’s super exciting as well.”

On not knowing originally what to expect from the crossover: “I didn’t know what to expect when TNA crossed over into NXT. But I will say this, just watching back Genesis, we have such a world-class roster. To me, anytime someone has gone from TNA to NXT, I think they’ve represented the company phenomenally well. We have world-class professionals. Look, professional wrestling is a difficult game.”

On how wrestling is a difficult game: “I don’t know if people realize how difficult professional wrestling is. So if you’re in TNA, if you’re on NXT, if you’re in a major company, if you’re on television, you’re pretty damn good at this. So, we’re in locker rooms with world-class professionals. So whether it’s TNA wrestlers crossing over to NXT. NXT wrestlers crossing over to TNA. Look, they ain’t going to need advice from me, they’ve been ready for a long time.”

Joe Hendry finally captured the TNA World Championship last Sunday at TNA Genesis, beating Nic Nemeth in the main event.