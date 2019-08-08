Joe Hendry Announces Signing With ROH

– Scottish wrestler Joe Hendry officially announced today he has signed with Ring of Honor (ROH). He issued the announcement earlier today with a video on his Twitter account. You can check out his announcement video below.

It was reported last month that ROH was interested in signing him, and it looks like the promotion has now locked him down. PWInsider reports that ROH has been working on signing Hendry for several months. He’s previously worked with ROH before and also Impact Wrestling.