Joe Hendry Spoke With John Cena At Royal Rumble, Weighs In On Possible Match

Joe Hendry has been open about wanting to face John Cena, and he says he spoke with Cena at the Royal Rumble. Hendry participated in the men’s Rumble match on Saturday and he spoke during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show about the conversation he had with the WWE icon after the show.

“As soon as I won this championship, the next day, I’m calling out John Cena,” Hendry said (per Fightful). “The same way I believed I would be in the Royal Rumble, I believe that I will wrestle John Cena this year. There is no doubt. I had the opportunity to tell John Cena that. We had a one-on-one conversation.”

He said of the conversation, “It was awesome. He is the greatest. Basically, what he did say is the fortune favors the nold. What he made clear is that, if I want that match to happen, it’s on my shoulders. I have to make it happen and I have to generate the interest to make it happen. It was almost like a challenge. Aside from that, he gave me some great advice. With all the chaos of the Rumble going on, John Cena sat down with me and had a long meaningful conversation where he could have used that time to think about what he was doing. Instead, he invested the time to talk to me. I think he may see something in me, but I have to prove myself. I have to put myself in a position where me vs. John Cena is one of the most compelling matchups in professional wrestling.”

Hendry won the TNA World Championship at Genesis, defeating Nic Nemeth for the title.