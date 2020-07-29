wrestling / News

ROH News: Joe Hendry Spotlighted on This Week’s ROH TV, Kellyanne ‘Answers’ Fan Question

July 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry

– This week’s episode of ROH will put the spotlight on Joe Hendry. ROH announced on Wednesday that Hendry will be the focus of this week’s show as he runs down his favorite ROH matches. Hendry retweeted the announcement, as you can see below:

– ROH also released the first episode of Ask Me Anything with Kellyanne, in which she…well…doesn’t really answer a fan question. You can see it below:

