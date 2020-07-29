wrestling / News
ROH News: Joe Hendry Spotlighted on This Week’s ROH TV, Kellyanne ‘Answers’ Fan Question
July 29, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of ROH will put the spotlight on Joe Hendry. ROH announced on Wednesday that Hendry will be the focus of this week’s show as he runs down his favorite ROH matches. Hendry retweeted the announcement, as you can see below:
1 year since I landed my dream job! Humbled to have a full episode of tv this week looking at my journey so far.
Just getting started… https://t.co/LJA4RqJ54X
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) July 29, 2020
– ROH also released the first episode of Ask Me Anything with Kellyanne, in which she…well…doesn’t really answer a fan question. You can see it below:
