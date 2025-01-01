wrestling / News
Joe Hendry and Tessa Blanchard Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
Joe Hendry and Tessa Blanchard are set to appear on tomorrow night’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV. Hendry specifically is set to “kick off 2025.” Here’s the updated lineup:
* Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz
* KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin
* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace
* Tessa Blanchard says she will show up
* Joe Hendry kicks off 2025
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+ and @Sportsnet!@joehendry kicks off 2025! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/3igY4WIf7d
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note
- JBL Recalls Having Vince McMahon in His Ear While Commentating
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)