Joe Hendry and Tessa Blanchard Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

Joe Hendry and Tessa Blanchard are set to appear on tomorrow night’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV. Hendry specifically is set to “kick off 2025.” Here’s the updated lineup:

* Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz

* KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin

* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace

* Tessa Blanchard says she will show up

* Joe Hendry kicks off 2025