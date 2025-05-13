Joe Hendry Wanted His Theme Song To Be ‘As Literal As Possible’, Tell Fans How To React

In an interview with Fightful, Joe Hendry spoke about the development of his theme song, which he wanted to be as ‘literal as possible’. The song tells fans when to clap and when to wave their hands and to say they believe.

He said: “Because in Ring of Honor, I had this song. The audio file is the exact same, but when I do the turn, it’s almost like the difference between the British Office and the American Office. I had this discussion the other day that it’s like wrestling is theater, and it needs to be larger than life. I was really more focused on the nuance before of what I thought was funny. Whereas it’s like with wrestling, you have to be larger than life. So this became that sort of thing. So I think making that transition, and also what I learned at TNA about character development. I learned then that making everything bigger and just learning who and what Joe Hendry was as a character, I allowed that to come out visually in the second entrance video that I had done. And I think by doing that, it just tipped it over the edge. I don’t know. I just remember when I wrote the song I wanted it to be as literal as possible. So I wanted it to be I will tell the audience when to clap, I’ll tell them when to wave their hands, and I will explain that if you are to say my name, you will be rewarded with me appearing.“