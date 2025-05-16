Joe Hendry Thinks He’ll Get His Match With John Cena

Joe Hendry has been vocal about his desire to face John Cena before the latter retires, and he believes it will happen. Hendry has publicly expressed his desire to face Cena, who retires at the end of the year, for quite a long time now and he was asked on Insight with Chris Van Vliet if he thinks the match is possible. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he thinks the match is possible: “Of course it’s possible. The real question is do I think it will happen? Yes.”

On why he thinks it’ll happen: “I mean, my track record’s looking pretty good, but I can’t tell you. I can’t explain it. I just feel it in my heart, to be honest with you. I just would be lying if I sat here and said I didn’t think it would happen.”