Joe Hendry Thinks Marty Scurll Got a ‘Raw Deal’ During First Few Months As ROH Booker

In an interview with Fightful, Joe Hendry spoke about the job Marty Scurll is doing as a booker for ROH, thinking he got a raw deal in the first few months. Here are highlights:

On why ROH put their trust in Scurll: “I think that Marty knows how to get over. He has his finger on the pulse of professional wrestling. I think to have someone like that in management who, it’s almost like he can almost, I don’t want to translate but he knows better than anybody about what it takes to get over in today’s wrestling environment. So, to have him in that position and have that understanding of, not just like the Ring of Honor fan base—because I think sometimes it’s like if all the product that you consume is Ring of Honor, and Ring of Honor and Ring of Honor—you might miss what’s going on in this company, what’s going on in that company. Whereas Marty’s been all over the world. He’s been everywhere, again at the highest level.”

On what Scurll can bring to ROH as a booker: “I think he really is in touch with what the modern professional wrestling fan is looking for and to just add that flavor into management, who are so on the ball with production and booking cards and shows, story building. It feels like another essential ingredient that is going to help the product. Again, you see Marty’s influence hiring people like Slex, for example, from Australia. Because he’s been all over the world, he got his pulse when it comes to, as you say, international talent.”

On how the pandemic hurt Scurll’s plans: “I think the sad thing for Marty is that he won’t have had much of a chance to show the work that he had planned for the future and I feel for him in that regard because now wrestling has changed so much because of Corona Virus. It didn’t give him the chance to execute his vision and the way he wanted to do it in that time. But, again, in tough situations people have a chance to innovate and adapt and this might be a way for him to show a completely different skill set and a different way of presenting wrestling. So, look, the guy knows how to get over and that’s what great wrestlers do. They can get over in any circumstances, so it’s great to have someone like him in management for sure.”