Joe Hendry Plans To Win TNA World Title And Become Face of the Company

In a digital exclusive following yesterday’s TNA Victory Road, Joe Hendry stated his intention to become TNA World Champion. Hendry defeated Josh Alexander at last night’s PPV, stopping a low blow with a personalized cup.

He said: “Say his name, and he appears. Now, let that be a lesson to anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to kick Joe Hendry in the balls. We’re too smart for that one now. But all jokes aside, tonight, I made a statement by beating one of the very best wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots in this company. Next, there is only one thing for Joe Hendry, I believe that I am the face of TNA, but to prove it, I have to win the TNA World Title, and that is what’s next for Joe Hendry.”