– Impact Wrestling has announced that Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The event will be held on Friday, January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement below.

BREAKING: @joehendry will defend the Digital Media Championship against @TheMooseNation on Friday, January 13th at #HardToKill from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/E2zAXA5lOP pic.twitter.com/dFOiO9gKl1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 3, 2023