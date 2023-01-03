wrestling / News

Joe Hendry to Defend Digital Media Title Against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Moose versus Joe Hendry Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Joe Hendry will defend his Digital Media Championship against Moose at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill. The event will be held on Friday, January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement below.

