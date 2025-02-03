wrestling / News
Joe Hendry To Kick Off TNA Impact
February 3, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling is back this Thursday at 8 pm ET on AXS TV with a new episode of Impact.
TNA announced today that TNA World Champion Joe Hendry opens the show with a concert. The card includes:
*TNA World Champion Joe Hendry opens the show with a concert.
*NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend their titles against Nic & Ryan Nemeth.
*Knockouts World Championship number one contender’s battle royal.
*The Hardys & Leon Slater vs. The System.
*Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona.
More Trending Stories
- D-Von Dudley Recalls The Difference Between Working Under Vince McMahon And Paul Heyman
- More On Drew McIntyre’s Frustration About Royal Rumble Elimination
- Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, & Jade Cargill Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- CM Punk Discusses His Creative Partnership With Triple H, Says He’s More Receptive to Other People’s Ideas