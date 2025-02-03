Joe Hendry To Kick Off TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling is back this Thursday at 8 pm ET on AXS TV with a new episode of Impact.

TNA announced today that TNA World Champion Joe Hendry opens the show with a concert. The card includes:

*NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend their titles against Nic & Ryan Nemeth.

*Knockouts World Championship number one contender’s battle royal.

*The Hardys & Leon Slater vs. The System.

*Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona.