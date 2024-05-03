wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Gets To The Top of UK ITunes Chart, Thanks Fans
May 3, 2024
Joe Hendry has thanked his fans after they managed to get his theme song, ‘I Believe in Joe Hendry’ to the top of the UK iTunes charts. The song did achieve some success on the US charts as well, getting to the top twenty, but has since fallen to #60.
@joehendry1 Thank you Pro Wrestling community #joehendry #ibelieveinjoehendry #ibelieve #sayhisnameandheappears #tna #tnawrestling #wrestling #fyp #foryou #prowrestling #wwe #wrestlingtiktok #wwetiktok #prowrestlingtiktok ♬ original sound – Joe Hendry
