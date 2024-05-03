wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Gets To The Top of UK ITunes Chart, Thanks Fans

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joe Hendry has thanked his fans after they managed to get his theme song, ‘I Believe in Joe Hendry’ to the top of the UK iTunes charts. The song did achieve some success on the US charts as well, getting to the top twenty, but has since fallen to #60.

@joehendry1 Thank you Pro Wrestling community #joehendry #ibelieveinjoehendry #ibelieve #sayhisnameandheappears #tna #tnawrestling #wrestling #fyp #foryou #prowrestling #wwe #wrestlingtiktok #wwetiktok #prowrestlingtiktok ♬ original sound – Joe Hendry

