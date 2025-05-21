Joe Hendry & Trick Williams Duel Through Concerts On WWE NXT, Hendry Stands Tall To End Show

Joe Hendry and Trick Williams battled through song on this week’s WWE NXT ahead of their match at NXT Battleground on Sunday. Tuesday night’s show saw Williams perform a rap song, calling Hendry an “Average Joe” earlier in the night before Hendry delivered a concert in the main event segment where he aired footage of Williams and Carmelo Hayes at NXT Halloween Havoc negotiating a haunted house.

Hendry’s song called Williams “Melo’s bitch,” which led to Williams coming out angrily. They traded words before Williams got a cheap shot in, but as he came in for a Trick Shot Hendry smashed a guitar over his challenger’s knee. Hendry stood tall to end the show.

Hendry defends the TNA World Championship against Williams on Sunday’s show, which airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally/