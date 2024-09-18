Joe Hendry vs. Joey Janela Announced For HOG Believe In The Glory

Joe Hendry is headed to House of Glory to face Joey Janela next Sunday in New York City. HOG announced on Tuesday that Hendry vs. Janela will take place at their Believe In the Glory show. You can see the full announcement below:

Joe Hendry Battles Joey Janela at HOG Believe In The Glory Next Sunday in NYC!

House of Glory officials have announced a first time ever matchup for next Sunday’s event live from the NYC Arena. Believe In The Glory will stream live on TrillerTV+

Making his HOG debut, TNA/NXT star Joe Hendry will battle The Bad Boy Joey Janela for the first time in their respective careers. Joe Hendry has been seen all over the world lately and making waves throughout the entire industry even appearing on NXT. Will Hendry be able to make the NYC Arena believe in Joe Hendry?

The Bad Boy returns to the NYC Arena looking to put a stop to the TNA star’s momentum. Janela loves controversy and is looking to climb the ranks for a potential championship match.

Who will leave victorious on Sunday September 29th at Believe In The Glory?

Also signed so far;

HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match

Zilla Fatu (C) vs Idris Jackson

HOG Tag Team Championships Match

CBK (Nolo Kitano & Raheem Royal) vs Miracle Generation

HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match

Gringo Loco (C) vs Fuego Del Sol

Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20!