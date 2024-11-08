Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

Joe Hendry will battle Ryan Nemeth will do battle on next week’s episode of TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for next week’s show, which airs next Thursday night on AXS TV:

* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

* The Northern Armory vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, and Eric Young