Joe Hendry Explains How He Wanted His World Title Win To Be Presented

In an interview with Bob Culture podcast (via Fightful), Joe Hendry spoke about his TNA World title win at Genesis and how he wanted the celebration to feel. He won the title last weekend, defeating Nic Nemeth.

He said: “Yeah, I made a conscious decision of how I would react. Some things are organic and in the moment and other things you think, this is how I would like this to go. I remember when the three count hit I just took a moment to collect myself, I wanted it to feel like when Steve Austin first won the title at WrestleMania 14. I didn’t want it to be like, because my family were there in attendance. I didn’t want it to be a moment where, everybody’s crying and all this. I wanted it to be very much, this is my time now and I’m taking the throne. That’s how it was supposed to feel. That’s how I felt. I got up on the turnbuckle. It was an amazing feeling. It’s, 12 years of hard work. Whirlwind of a year in 2024 and we finally got it done.“