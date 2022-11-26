– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory: “I’ll be honest, this is a huge shock to me. I’m loving it, but I was not expecting this. I remember we were discussing it at the pay-per-view when I debuted, and I was kind of thinking, ‘Ah, they’re not gonna know who I am.’ As a wrestler, you’ve gotta be a pessimist. When I walked out, I thought management had put plants up on the ramp with signs, and I thought, ‘This is a bit obvious.’ Then I got back and they’re like no, that was just the fans. I was just like, wait, what? So the pay-per-view went pretty well.”

On what it was like after winning the title: “The TV [taping] the next day, I don’t know what happened. I’m not questioning it. I genuinely had a moment on the second set of tapings where the show was still going on, I’d just won the belt. Me and Brian Myers were on first. I thought, I just need to take a walk for five minutes and just register what’s happened. No one noticed me taking five minutes to walk out because the fans are all watching the show, they’re pre-occupied with that.”

On how he felt when he came out for the TV tapings: “I remember just walking through Sam’s Town and I thought you know what, I’ve got my order done at Dunkin’ Donuts. I’d just like a black coffee. I’m walking there, and I’m going, ‘What’s going on? Something’s up.’ It just felt so weird to me. You know the whole Mandela Effect? You just feel like you’ve accidentally drifted into a parallel universe or something like that. I’m walking through the lobby and I was kind of jet lagged as well, and I was walking through the lobby, and I had this moment where I went, I’ve died. That’s what it is. I’ve died. Of course it went this well. That’s how not used to being booked well I am. So I actually thought I may have died and was living out of a simulation. But it turns out this has actually happened, so I’m very excited.”