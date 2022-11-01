Joe Hendry Weighs In On His Return To Impact, Says He’s In His ‘Dream Company’

Joe Hendry is happy to be back in Impact Wrestling, and he discussed his return in a recent interview. Hendry returned to the company, where he worked in 2018, at Bound For Glory and during his appearance on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast he talked about his return and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his return to Impact: “There are times where I’m like, ‘this is going too well, what’s going on here? This is a giant rib.’ I remember Robert (Evans) saying to me in New York, ‘they’re going to be excited for you being here.’ At the start, it was weird, I was like, ‘Why don’t we do this for the promo? I can attack the guy and do this and that.’ Robert is like, ‘No, just let it happen.’ I trust Robert 100%. I trust Jimmy (Jacobs) 100%. I trust everyone in creative 100% with this character. This is the first time in my career where I’ve argued to do it a certain way and the IMPACT way was better. I had to go, ‘they were 100% right and I was wrong.’ That tells me that they know how I need to be presented. That’s why I love it. Me coming up with things that I’ve come up with, then creative coming up with things that they come up with, we’re coming together and the sum is greater and equal parts. That’s the most awesome thing about it. The last show, I was thinking, ‘What am I going to say here?’ Robert wasn’t sure either. When we both talked about it, we knew the answer within a few minutes.”

On being happy with his spot in the company: “I feel I’m doing my dream job in my dream company. How many people in their life get to say that? I will never take it for granted. I knew I had to quit my shoot job that I was doing a couple of days before the second taping. I knew I had to double down and let the chips fall where they may. If I don’t give this 100%, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life. I have to give this 100%. When I walked out at Bound For Glory, I saw the signs and was like, ‘they’re a bit obvious, the plants in the crowd.’ They’re like, ‘No, they were fans.’ Robert said, ‘they’re going to be excited to see you.’ ‘No they won’t, they don’t know who I am.’ I was nervous going out second. By the second TV, I was like, ‘we might be onto something here.’ I’m having a lot of fun. It’s awesome. Maybe it’s just a UK thing, I’m just not used to being booked correctly.”