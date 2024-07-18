Joe Hendry Plans To Win TNA World Title, Challenge John Cena

Whether or not you believe in Joe Hendry, it certainly seems like Joe Hendry believes in himself. In an interview with Talk is Jericho, Hendry described his plan to challenge John Cena after he wins the TNA World title at Slammiversary on Saturday.

He said: “I have a world championship match at Slammiversary. I’m going to be in the main event. This is insane. I couldn’t get on a pay-per-view four months. Now, I’m in the main event for the world title at Slammiversary. I’ll tell you this now. If — when I win the title, I’m going to raise the title above my head, I’m going to take the microphone, and I’m going to say, ‘John Cena, you’ve done everything in this business. Almost, everything. If you want to cross the line…’ That’s what is going to happen.“