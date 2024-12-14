wrestling / News
Joe Hendry Wins World Title #1 Contenders Match At TNA Final Resolution
Joe Hendry is the #1 contender for the TNA World Championship following Final Resolution. Friday’s show saw Hendry defeat Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, and Mike Santana to become the top contender for the World Championship. Hendry pinned Josh Alexander to win the match.
Hendry will now go on to TNA Genesis, where he will compete for the World Championship.
