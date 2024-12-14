wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Wins World Title #1 Contenders Match At TNA Final Resolution

December 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry TNA Final Resolution 2024 Image Credit: TNA

Joe Hendry is the #1 contender for the TNA World Championship following Final Resolution. Friday’s show saw Hendry defeat Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, and Mike Santana to become the top contender for the World Championship. Hendry pinned Josh Alexander to win the match.

Hendry will now go on to TNA Genesis, where he will compete for the World Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joe Hendry, TNA Final Resolution, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading