Joe Hendry Dethrones Nic Nemeth, Wins World Title At TNA Genesis

TNA believes in Joe Hendry, who is the new World Champion following TNA Genesis. Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth at Sunday’s PPV to capoture the TNA World Championship at last. Hendry got the win with the Standing Ovation to claim the title after chasing it for months.

This marks Hendry’s first run with the World Championship and ends Nemeth’s reign at 184 days. He won the title from Moose at Slammiversary 2024.

Will @joehendry achieve his goal and capture the TNA World Championship, or will @NicTNemeth prove why he’s Champion?! Find out NOW at a SOLD OUT #TNAGenesis! Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/F9xtbcB0hh — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025