Joe Hendry Dethrones Nic Nemeth, Wins World Title At TNA Genesis

January 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry TNA Genesis Image Credit: TNA

TNA believes in Joe Hendry, who is the new World Champion following TNA Genesis. Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth at Sunday’s PPV to capoture the TNA World Championship at last. Hendry got the win with the Standing Ovation to claim the title after chasing it for months.

This marks Hendry’s first run with the World Championship and ends Nemeth’s reign at 184 days. He won the title from Moose at Slammiversary 2024.

