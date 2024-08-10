Joe Hendry Set To Host Workshop For Ace Steel’s Foundation of Wrestling Academy

Joe Hendry is set to host a workshop for Ace Steel’s Foundation of Wrestling Academy in Florida later this month. It happens on August 22.

THE FOUNDATION OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING brings to you it’s first WORKSHOP EVER!!!

Do you BELIEVE??? Well we can tell you that “WE BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY!” @joehendry On Thursday August 22ND @7PM we present “THE JOE HENDRY WORKSHOP”

A one night, 3 Hour Course designed to elevate

YOUR ABILITIES:

IN RING

PROMO SKILLS

MARKETING YOURSELF

This accomplished Scottish born competitor is a worldwide phenomenon currently appearing on television in TNA and now NXT respectively.

ONLY $50 to invest in your future!

https://forms.gle/5en2XB2BQaasWfKn7

DON’T MISS THIS RARE OPPORTUNITY …SPOTS WILL FILL UP FAST!!! SIGN UP TODAY!!!

This is not your average seminar, we have branded them WORKSHOPS because you will WORK!

️For trained wrestlers

The Foundation of Professional Wrestling ™️ located at 2721 Forsyth Rd Winter Park, FL.

Founded in 2024 by veteran wrestler , “Best in the World Coach” and television content producer ACE STEEL.

https://thefoundationofprowrestling.com/