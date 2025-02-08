Joe Hendry Would Love to See Ethan Page Make Appearance In TNA

Joe Hendry would like to see Ethan Page make a return appearance in TNA through the WWE-TNA partnership. Hendry is the TNA World Champion and previously battled Page for the NXT Championship last year. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he said he would like to see Page show up in TNA through the companies’ partnership.

“I had a shot at the NXT Championship against Ethan Page when he was the champion, and it would be exciting to see Ethan Page in TNA,” Hendry said (via Wrestling Inc). “But, also, with the new partnership, again, the details are…shall we say…we don’t know all the details yet, but with the cross-promotional partnership being formalized, is it that crazy to think that maybe we could have a champion versus champion match between TNA Wrestling and ‘NXT?’ I think that’s very exciting.”

Page was a big part of TNA from 2017 through 2021 including a record-setting TNA World Tag Team Championship reign as part of The North with Josh Alexander.