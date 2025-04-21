Joe Hendry Says a WWE ‘Megastar’ Wants To Show Up To TNA Rebellion

Joe Hendry says that a major star in WWE told him that they want to show up with their tour bus to TNA Rebellion. Hendry, who appeared on night two of WrestleMania 41 as Randy Orton’s opponent, spoke with Busted Open Radio and said that a big-name star said they wanted to go to Rebellion.

“We don’t need to reveal who it is, but I know you [Tommy Dreamer] know who I’m going to be speaking about here because this person told me that you guys had a conversation,” Hendry said (per Fightful). “You wonder who might show up at Rebellion. One of the WWE megastars, who has a tour bus, told me they wanted to show up to Rebellion with their tour bus.”

No word on what star that may be and whether they will end up appearing. TNA Rebellion takes place on April 27th.