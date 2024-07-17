Joe Hendry Appears On WWE NXT, Does Guest Commentary For Opening Match

Joe Hendry’s name was said and he appeared on WWE NXT to do commentary for the opening match. Hendry came down to the ring during the first match on Tuesday’s show, joining Booker T and Vic Joseph to do commentary for The Rascalz vs. Gallus.

The Rascalz picked up the win in the match, and Hendry then voiced a recap of his appearance on last week’s show to tag with Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Shawn Spears.

Hendry appeared immediately after Joseph said his name, despite Booker begging him not to.