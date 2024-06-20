Joe Hendry Says WWE Has Treated TNA Well During Partnership

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Joe Hendry spoke about the working relationship between WWE and TNA and how well TNA has been treated during that time. Hendry appeared on last Tuesday’s episode of NXT, taking part in a battle royal.

He said: “I can speak on behalf of everyone at TNA that we were treated exceptionally well and this is proof that this working relationship between NXT and TNA can be absolutely beneficial for both sides, Including Jordynne as well. We’ve all brought it and demonstrated value and it’s been an amazing thing for all parties involved. Long may it continue. Everyone is winning. The fans are winning. For me to have WWE’s most liked video on Twitter is insane, but I think I can top it.“