Joe Koff is Grateful For Sinclair’s Support of ROH, Talks Relationship With WWE`

– Joe Koff spoke with Wrestling Inc ahead of tonight’s Final Battle and discussed recent comments by Sinclair’s President about ROH and more. Highlights are below:

On Sinclair President Christopher Ripley calling ROH an ‘unpolished gem’: “I think that was very complementary. Basically, they give us all the support we need. This is, other than news producing content, which we do 1,400 hours a week, this is our only really consistent non-news producing content. They took a flyer back in 2011; they believed in me; they believed in what I said about the brand; and on April 6th, we’re going to be sold out in Madison Square Garden! I think that’s a great journey and it’s part of the path. And I think they recognize that and they understand that. And they’ve seen the brand. They’ve see it’s being asked about. People are constantly mentioning to them Ring Of Honor, which is nice. It’s nice for me, certainly, because it validates a lot of what we’re doing, but it’s a product and it’s a product that they own. And it’s a brand that they own and it’s a brand that they can be proud of. And it’s originally produced and it’s ours and it’s homegrown.” Koff added, “and it’s all the right things that a company would want to have.”

On Sinclair’s commitment to ROH: “There [are] always Sinclair officials at our shows, Nick. They don’t wear big badges that say it, but I think if the timing is right, I think it’s a show everyone would want to be at, so I welcome them.” Koff noted, “they are always welcome at our shows.”

On the relationship between ROH and WWE: “I don’t think it’s any different than it [has] been and I don’t know if I would necessarily agree that they allow me to do what I do. I mean, they don’t allow me to do anything and I don’t mean it that way. I mean, they have their business to run. I have my business to run. If they cross paths positively, I think that’s fantastic! But if they don’t, and business is business, and I think that was evidenced in the Madison Square Garden scenario. And look, I grew up on the WWE. I think they’re an amazing business. I’ve always said this and I will continue to say this, what they’ve done for the business is fantastic. They are the business. They are really, really good at it. Everything about it is first class, but they’re not the only thing in the business.”

On WWE picking up talent from ROH and elsewhere: “Not everyone needs to be at the WWE, they might aspire to be at the WWE, and if they can take them on, then they should. If the guys want to go there, they should. But I’d like to think I have a good relationship with all people in the business because they don’t run my business, I don’t run their business, and I just respect what they do. And I hope they have the same respect for Ring Of Honor. There’s plenty of room in this space, Nick, for a lot of promotions and if we just all do our business and just concentrate on delivering the experience for the fan and delivering a good bottom line for our business, then everybody benefits.”