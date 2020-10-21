Joe Koff Talks About Creating Bubble in ROH To Protect Wrestlers From COVID

In a feature from The Baltimore Sun on ROH’s COVID-19 precautions, COO Joe Koff spoke about how the company has created a wrestling bubble in the city to protect the wrestlers that are currently working for them. Here are highlights:

On why it took so long for ROH to return: “I was not comfortable until we had a set of protocols that we worked on diligently with the Maryland State Athletic Commission. It took us months.”

On having no plans to bring in fans any time soon: “We’re doing this in baby steps. I can only deal with what I know today … and we are prepared to operate this way.”

Jay Lethal on dealing with quarantine: “Wrestlers, we live in hotel rooms. So I was like, ‘This isn’t going to be too bad.’ Until you’re told you can’t leave your room. … We could’ve made a whole show just sending a camera to everyone’s room to see how they were passing the time.”