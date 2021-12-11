Joe Spivak Says He ‘Got On Board Fast’ To WWE’s NIL Class

Joe Spivak is part of WWE’s first-ever NIL class, and he discussed signing onto the program in a new interview. Spivak, who is a defensive lineman for Northwestern, spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and talked about being part of the “Next In Line” name, image, and likeness program. You can check out the highlights below:

On signing to the NIL class: “I got on board fast. I can remember pretending to be John Cena and the Boogeyman in our backyards.”

On feeling like he’s a good fit for WWE: “I started thinking, ‘this could really be perfect,. I just love training and athletics and completion so much and my other love is having a mic. I’m excited to learn from everyone as much as I can so when I get an opportunity to tryout I’m ready to turn heads and let them know they have something special … I want to make it big and I know it is going to take a ton of work. But I will do it. That I know.”